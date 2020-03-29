MOSCOW (AP) – Russian oil company Rosneft has transferred its assets in Venezuela to a company under the government of President Vladimir Putin, a measure that apparently aims to protect Russia’s largest oil producer from US sanctions while Moscow continues to show its support for the Venezuelan president. Nicolás Maduro, accused of drug trafficking by the United States.

The sale, announced on Saturday, follows recent sanctions against two Rosneft subsidiaries in a bid to remove a crucial line of support that Russia had extended to Maduro after Washington banned Americans from buying crude from Venezuela.

Rosneft, chaired by Russian Igor Sechin, who has long been a partner of Putin, indicated that the measure means that “all Rosneft’s assets and commercial operations in Venezuela and / or related to Venezuela will have to be sold, canceled or liquidated” . Rosneft did not say the name of the new company that will take control of the assets, including multiple joint ventures, oil industry service companies and marketing activities.

The measure was announced at a delicate moment for the Maduro government. The spread of the coronavirus pandemic threatens to overwhelm Venezuela’s already collapsed health system while depriving its damaged economy of the oil revenues on which it relies almost exclusively to raise foreign exchange.

In a phone call to state television on Saturday, Maduro said Putin ratified him – in a message sent by the Russian ambassador to Caracas – “comprehensive strategic support” for Venezuela “in all areas.”

Maduro added that Putin sent a military plane to Venezuela with medical equipment that should arrive in the coming days.

In the midst of the pandemic, which has caused two deaths and 119 infected in Venezuela, the United States has intensified its actions to overthrow Maduro. On Thursday, Washington announced the charges against the socialist president and several of his main collaborators for allegedly leading a narco-terrorist conspiracy that turned the Venezuelan state into a platform for the violent drug trafficking cartels, money launderers and Colombian rebel groups that they send each year. 250 metric tons of cocaine to the United States.

Venezuela’s Francisco Monaldi, an oil expert at Rice University in Houston, said the move could protect Rosneft and its two largest minority shareholders, BP and the state-run Qatar Investment Authority, from retaliation.

“They didn’t want to lose those assets right now,” said Monaldi. “It seems like a logical decision.”

However, Russ Dallen, head of brokerage firm Caracas Capital Markets, cautioned that it is too early to be certain that the move is intended to shore up Maduro.

“We don’t know if the new state entity is a cemetery corporation where the companies are going to die, or if the Russians took that action to protect Rosneft from sanctions – which is its crown jewel and a great source of revenue for Russia – and whether Putin will use the new company to continue helping Maduro, “he said.

Isachenkov reported from Moscow and Goodman from Miami. The Associated Press journalist Scott Smith in Caracas, Venezuela contributed to this report.