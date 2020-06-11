The remains of the Cuban actress, singer and star Rosita Fornés, who died Wednesday in Miami at the age of 97, will be kept awake this Friday at a funeral parlor in the city and later will be transferred to Cuba, according to one of her relatives.

A wake is scheduled for tomorrow at a Miami funeral parlor to say goodbye to who was known as “La vedette de Cuba”, according to Rey González, administrator of Rosita Fornés’ official Facebook page.

In a message published this morning in said account, Gonzaléz confirmed that the final destination of the remains of Fornés will be the family pantheon in the Colón cemetery in Havana.

The Cuban Ministry of Culture had already announced on Wednesday that according to the “last will” of the artist and according to her relatives, the remains of Rosita Fornés were to be transferred from Miami to Cuba, after meeting the “requirements of rigor in the current circumstances “imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

In Havana a series of tributes will be organized to the artist who was born in New York on February 11, 1923 and was the daughter of Spanish immigrants to Cuba.

Rosalía Palet Bonavia, who adopted the stage name of Rosita Fornés, died this Wednesday in the house where she lived with relatives in Miami, after having been hospitalized for a respiratory problem.

“Cuba is in mourning, the Spanish-speaking culture loses, perhaps, the last of its great divas, the most versatile Cuban artist, the actress, singer and dancer who conquered the hearts not only of Cubans, but also of Mexicans, Spaniards and all audiences where he showed off his art without equal, “wrote Rey González on the Facebook page.

At only 15 years old, in 1938, Fornés appeared in the contest program “The Supreme Court of Art”, where he obtained first place, and a few months later he debuted at the Teatro La Comedia with the zarzuela “The astonishment of Damascus”, under the directed by Antonio Palacio.

That was the springboard for him to have his first cinematographic opportunity in the feature film A Dangerous Adventure (1939), directed by Ramón Peón.

After shooting several films on the island, the multifaceted artist’s career moved for some time to Mexico, where she worked on a dozen films under the command of renowned filmmakers and alongside renowned actors such as Jorge Negrete, Pedro Infante, Tin Tan and Marga López.

Her success in Mexico was such that she was declared for seven consecutive years as the “First Vedette of America”.

Rosita Fornés will be particularly remembered as the performer of well-known operettas and light songs, but she was also one of the founding artists of television in Cuba.

Turned into a legend of the scene and a prototype of good clothing, she appeared on stages in the United States, Venezuela, Honduras, Puerto Rico, Spain, the disappeared Soviet Union, Bulgaria, Romania, Germany, Poland and Hungary.

