Havana, Jun 10 . .- The most famous star of Cuba and seven times “First Star of America”, Rosita Fornés, who died this Wednesday in Miami at the age of 97, will be remembered on the island for her talent, glamor and beauty, skills that made her one of the last great divas of the Caribbean country.

“La Fornés” came on the scene when she won, as a teenager, a contest dedicated to finding talent and that she used as a platform to start a career dedicated to demonstrating her ability to be the most versatile of artists.

And he did it: his professional work covered the most varied genres, from operetta and zarzuela to modern theater, including light comedy, music magazine, cabaret, classic drama, radio, television and cinema with the one who crossed the border and became well known in Mexico, where he lived for several years.

“I achieved the love of the public”

She used to mention among her wishes for posterity that she would like to leave in the public the memory of “an artist who gave herself from the heart, as all those who love a profession should give themselves.”

In fact, she was satisfied that “the greatest ambition” she had when she began her career was for the public to love her.

“And I have achieved that,” she proudly pointed out.

Born on February 11, 1923 in New York, Rosalía Palet Bonavia, who adopted the stage name of Rosita Fornés, came to live with her Spanish parents in Cuba, where she was naturalized and lived until the end of her life.

At only 15 years old, in 1938, Fornés appeared in the contest program “The Supreme Court of Art”, where he obtained first place, and that distinction opened the doors a few months later for his debut at the “Teatro La Comedia” with the zarzuela “The astonishment of Damascus”, under the direction of Antonio Palacio.

That was the springboard for the young woman to have her first cinematographic opportunity in the feature film “A Dangerous Adventure” (1939), directed by Ramón Peón, one of the pioneer filmmakers of Cuban cinema.

Her romance with Mario Moreno “Cantinflas”

After shooting several films on the island, the multifaceted artist’s career moved for some time to Mexico, where her presence in the cinema was consolidated from 1944 with her work in a dozen films under the orders of renowned filmmakers and together actors with great popularity such as Jorge Negrete, Pedro Infante, Tin Tan and Marga López.

But Mexico not only had an impact on Rosita’s artistic life, but also on her personal one, because in addition to being hired as the first star of Roberto Ratti’s company, where she had a resounding romance with the famous actor Mario Moreno “Cantinflas”, and where she finally married the also artist and film producer José Manuel Medel, father of his daughter Rosa María.

Her success in Mexico was such that she was declared for seven consecutive years as the “First Vedette of America”.

Rosita Fornés will be particularly remembered as the performer of well-known operettas and light songs.

The artist stood out in memorable performances embodying characters such as the Duchess Carolina of the zarzuela “Luisa Fernanda” and the unrepeatable Anna de Glavari of “La Viuda Alegre”, among many other creations within her wide repertoire of the so-called “small genre”.

TV star

She was also one of the founding artists of television on the island, where since 1952 she starred in lyrical, dramatic and humorous programs that consolidated her prestige and great popularity.

After her second marriage, with the singer and actor Armando Bianchi, she inaugurated the transmissions of Channel 2 in Cuba with the program “My Favorite Husband”, which quickly became the most widely watched by the CMQ station, the country’s main radio station in the 1950s.

Turned into a legend of the scene and a prototype of good clothing, she appeared on stages in the United States, Venezuela, Honduras, Puerto Rico, Spain, the disappeared Soviet Union, Bulgaria, Romania, Germany, Poland and Hungary.

In recent years, due to her advanced age, she has stayed away from the stage, although she was once interviewed on television, and her last artistic tour in front of a music magazine that toured much of the island in the past decade is remembered. .

“La Fornés” shared the stage with Cuban music legends such as Rita Montaner, Ignacio Villa (Bola de Nieve) and Benny Moré, and in his voice the compositions of Gonzalo Roig, Ernesto Lecuona, Rodrigo Prats and Adolfo Guzmán were heard, among others musicians.

Rosita Fornés, who lived in Miami, received numerous recognitions for her successful artistic career, and in 2001 she was awarded the National Theater Prize.

