Rosita Fornés, the greatest Cuban artist of all time, died in Miami

Xinhua and Afp

La Jornada newspaper

Thursday, June 11, 2020, p. 7

Havana. Cuba’s media mourned the death of Rosita Fornés, the island’s greatest artist of all time, according to the official Cubadebate website.

The great vedette of Cuba died yesterday in Miami – where she had been living since 2019 – at 97 years old from a lung condition with which she struggled for several years, her friend Rey González said on Facebook.

On Twitter, the Cuban Minister of Culture, Alpido Alonso, lamented the death and the Union of Writers and Artists of that country highlighted the legacy of the dancer, actress and singer, born in the United States to Spanish parents and settled in Cuba.

The official Granma newspaper said: It will always be remembered by its public, conquered by everyone and especially by the people of Cuba.

Rosalía Lourdes Elías Palet Bonavía adopted the surname of her stepfather, Fornés, in her stage name.

For 80 years he successfully ventured into operetta, zarzuela, music magazine, comedy and classic drama; in cabaret, cinema, radio and television, along with artists from Cuba, Mexico, Argentina, the United States and other countries.

Founder of Cuban television, she won the National Theater Awards in 2001, Television in 2004 and the Music and Order Félix Valera in 2005; the Order of the Civil Merit of Spain in 2011, and the award of Honor to the Merit of Mexico.

▲ In 2019, the Gran Teatro de La Habana paid tribute to Fornés for 80 years of experience.Photo El Cubano Libre

He acted in Europe, the United States and Latin America, and participated in films such as Musical Romance, Cinnamon Skin, The Desire, A Dangerous Adventure La carne manda and Hoy as yesterday.

Part of his life and work are in the biographical book Rosita Fornés written by Evelio Mora, and in the documentary Rosita Fornés, my three lives, directed by Luis Orlando Deulofeu.

She was considered one of the most beautiful and sensual women of the glory period of the Cuban and Mexican show. Her figure, which broke the stereotypes of the Caribbean, earned her the name of Cuban Marilyn Monroe.

In 2002, in her seventies, she revealed that she had an affair with Mario Moreno Cantinflas, an almost platonic love that led her to act in Mexico and consolidate her artistic career. There he filmed more than a dozen films with the main figures of the Golden Age of Mexican cinema and married the actor Manuel Medel, father of his only daughter.

In April 2019, the Alicia Alonso Grand Theater of Havana paid tribute to her for her 80 years of artistic career.