Rosie Rivera will have an audit of Jenni Rivera’s fortune

Getty Images Rosie Rivera

Rosie Rivera confirmed this June that she faces an audit for being the executor of the assets of the disappeared Jenni Rivera. The media report that they are the children of the Diva de la Banda who are demanding accounts from their aunt. “An audit means that the beneficiaries want to know how their money is managed because the money is theirs, it always was and always will be”, explained Rosie through a video that was published in Chicapicosa 2. “It is so common that since We already knew that I started this assignment, it is not a surprise. It’s not even the first ”.

The news follows the announcement that Rosie plans to resign from her role as executor. Rosie, Jenni Rivera’s sister and executor, confirmed this June that Jenni Rivera Enterprises (JRE) is undergoing an audit. It is reported that the audit was requested by Johnny López, Jenni’s youngest son, and that his sister Chiquis Rivera is supporting him. During the morning show of Despierta América, Juan Rivera, Jenni Rivera’s brother, said that “I think my nephew is the youngest, Johnny, I don’t know how much my niece Chiquis is involved” and assured that the audit began weeks ago.

1. The audit is to know what is the state of the company and money that Jenni Rivera left her children

TVyNovelas published that Chiquis had her uncles Rosie Rivera and Juan Rivera carry out an audit to find out what the current state of the company is and the money left by her mother, in particular, due to the unexpected resignation of her aunt as executor and executive director of JRE.

2. Rosie Rivera plans to retire as executor of the Jenni Rivera fortune

After eight years as executor of her sister Jenni’s fortune and businesses, Rosie seeks to resign her position. Rosie said through her networks that the weight of being responsible for her sister’s assets has been the most difficult thing she has had to face, since she has put aside her own professional and personal goals, as well as those of her husband, Abel Flores. “Handling someone else’s money is one of the most difficult jobs there can be, I don’t wish it on anyone … There are projects I want to finish, Jenni’s film, the Monterrey documentary, the album in English and one more album in Spanish, but Jenni’s legacy cannot be more important than my husband, my children and my dreams, ”explained Rosie.

3. It is not the first time that Rosie Rivera has been asked for an audit

Rosie Rivera explained in her networks that the real reason for the audit is because the owners, who in this case are the five children of the interpreter, want to know the monetary status of the company. Jenni Rivera’s sister said that she is not the first, because one of them requested her a long time ago. “An audit means that the beneficiaries want to know how their money is managed because the money is theirs, it always was and always will be, it is so common that since I started this assignment we already knew it, it is not a surprise. It’s not even the first, ”he explained in the video taken from Chicapicosa2.

He also added that audits are normal in any company because they are a means of knowing how its operation has been carried out. She stated that she had not wanted to go public because she prefers to keep her life private, not because she is afraid that the results will work against her. He also said that since the sudden death of the “Diva”, his lawyers have been supervising the management of his fortune in each of their areas. “I am a person who stands by limits … I am not hiding from anything, which I am not afraid of, until this audit will help me.”

4. Rosie Rivera postponed her plans to be the executor of the Jenni Rivera fortune



Rosie assures that she has had to postpone all her plans due to having to handle her sister Jenni’s fortune. “For a long time I let my dreams die, I put them on pause, my husband put his dreams on pause… we have decided among family, all of the same opinion, although we do not say it or although sometimes we are not in the best situations, but all We have agreed that it should not be a relative, ”said Rosie, reports Hello !. “I thank my sister for leaving me in this place, because I learned a lot, because I grew up as a woman, because I am the woman she saw before I saw her. She saw this woman, when I saw myself lying down, she saw my courage and she saw that I could take this job … Sometimes I have been angry with my sister, because it was a disaster … with the situation in which she left, I have been the target of much anger, of many emotions that I did not cause. But when Jenni left, a world was hurt and when these hurt people wanted to blame someone, I was that target. “

5. Rosie Rivera plans to prepare for a year the future executor of the Jenni Rivera fortune

Rosie said that “she is happy with the work she has done in memory of Jenni and with the support she has given her nephews. She also said that she decided to leave her position because it is a good time and she will be in charge of preparing the next person who will act as executor of her sister’s fortune for about a year so that everything continues as it is now. “