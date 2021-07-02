Rosie Rivera, the sexy shepherdess of Los Rivera, plays golf in a white skirt and transparent shirt



Rosie Rivera.

Rosie Rivera has not had a few easy days. Virtually all of his nephews turned against him and he had to resume his life in the media again to explain what was happening in his life in relation to his role as executor of the children of his sister Jenni Rivera.

However, it has been seen on Instagram that Jacqie Rivera remains faithful in her relationship with Rosie. Even though she is the new executor of her mother’s fortune. The rest of his brothers: Chiquis Rivera, Michael Marin, Johnny Lopez and Jenicka Lopez They seem to keep their distance with the former CEO of the “Diva de la Banda” company.

But the sexy Rivera family shepherdess is trying to move on with her life, in the midst of all this harsh drama, where even Lupillo and Juan Rivera have been estranged. Now, even when she is trying to resume her day to day with courage and encouragement. It is not always easy. Through Instagram, he admitted to being pretending on social networks. So your statement:

“I’m pretending here like most people do on IG or in real life. I dressed like this for my husband and spent the day doing what he loves. He knows I don’t play golf, he always knows the real me. He knows I do this because I love him and not to earn his love. But how many times do we pretend that we are someone else, pretend that we like things that we don’t like, do things that we hate, and allow things that we know we shouldn’t WIN love?

Faced with this complacency, Rosie Rivera says “Stop.” “You will feel resentful towards them or yourself later. Doing things for love is one thing. Doing things to earn love is another: it is wasted energy, it will never satisfy you, and sometimes it is a lie. They say you only know 70% of your spouse before marriage, let’s increase that statistic. “

For this Rosie dressed in a white skirt and thus visited the golf course. Here the image:

