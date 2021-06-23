Rosie Rivera takes refuge in God in these days of tribulation, where it seems that she has all her nephews against

Rosie rivera revealed several weeks ago that it is being audited. Both she and her brother Juan stated that they did not know exactly who had requested this. Many said it had been Johnny lopez motivated by his sister Chiquis Rivera placeholder image, while both Juan and Rosie assured that there was nothing to fear because this is something that had already been done in the past. It should be noted that in an interview with El Gordo y la Flaca, Johnny confirmed that he had indeed requested the audit in question.

Everything that the Rivera brothers, excluding Lupillo, have said, has been in some way questioned because the youngest of the children of the “Diva de la Banda” assured that they had never given Jenni’s children Rivera, accounts of his mother’s inheritance and that this was the first audit that was actually carried out. While Rosie and Juan assert that some had already been done in the past.

His words in El Gordo y la Flaca were: “My mom’s will says that we should decide the accounting every year, but we haven’t received anything. My aunt Rosie says it was not the first audit we did, it’s a lie, we have not done any, “clarified Johnny.”

In the midst of all this, Rosie Rivera seems to be devastated by what is happening around her, she claims that she has fallen into depression and it is known that the new executor is Jacqie, one of Jenni’s daughters. But the family shepherdess has not been slow to take refuge in her faith and especially in God, which is why you can read one of her prayers and cries during these hard times of tribulation on Instagram:

“I love you, Lord, my strength. The Lord is my rock, my fortress, and my deliverer; my God is my rock, in whom I take refuge, my shield and the horn of my salvation, my stronghold “, Psalm 18: 1.

Before this he has also left other messages where he speaks of trust and says:

It is fair to point out that Johnny López affirms that neither he nor his brothers have ever said that their uncles have robbed them, however, he does admit that he does not like how they have acted.

