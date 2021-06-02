Rosie Rivera fought with Chiquis and her brothers: “It has nothing to do with the audit”



Rosie rivera confirmed in ‘Hoy Día’ that she is in a fight with Chiquis and her brothers, but clarified that: “It has nothing to do with the audit”.

Although he has tried to explain endlessly that the audit or his resignation to manage his sister’s companies or being the executor of the inheritance is something normal, logical, not everything is so normal, or logical.

Yes, Visiting ‘Hoy Día’, Rosie confirmed to Chiquibaby and Adamari López that Jenni Rivera’s children are not spoken to, that is to say with his nephews.

After explaining again that he never wanted to be an executor, that now he wants to get his life back, that he is preparing who will be his successor, a person who also stipulated in the will the Diva de la Banda, Adamari asked him the key question, which until now no one had asked him.

Which? Why he had stopped following all his nephews on social networks, coincidentally when he was holding her accountable and she had resigned.

“We do not follow each other on the networks but for other reasons … We have been a very close family, and also a very normal family that we get upset and that we are impulsiveRosie started saying.

In fact, she even confessed that although she has never blocked anyone, she usually puts them in ‘silence’ on the networks or stops following them, but then regrets when she realizes that it was a childish decision that does not agree with whom she it is.

After this, the second question from Adamari came, because if they stopped following in networks they would not speak and if they did not speak, what is the reason?

“Yes, there’s a super small reason that maybe it was a lot bigger than it is… I love my sister, and therefore I love her children, and it makes me something so ‘how ridiculous’“, Rosie began trying to explain and continued …

“Those little things that bother you one day, that you accidentally make them big and then say to yourself: ‘it’s not worth it’, but How do you fix something that keeps growing? and that has nothing to do with the audit“, He concluded.

Although he did not want to say that ‘silly’ reason, he did want to make it clear that it has nothing to do with the requests for explanation of the accounts, much less with his resignation.

Let us remember that Rosie Rivera, explained in ‘En Casa con Telemundo’, where she will be all week as a guest host with Carlos Adyan, that although he has given up running Jenni’s companies, it would only become effective within a year, when I finish preparing the mysterious person who will succeed.

She said on the Telemundo afternoon show that she will not reveal the name for now, but that later, when she takes over, it will be known who she is.

