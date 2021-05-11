Rosie Rivera explodes and between tears, broken with pain, makes a strong confession about her family



Rosie Rivera.

Photo: Jason Koerner / Jason Koerner / Getty Images for Billboard

Rosie rivera says goodbye as executor of the legacy of his sister, Jenni Rivera. “Handling someone else’s money is one of the most difficult jobs there can be, I don’t wish it on anyone,” said the businesswoman also known in show business as the “sexy Rivera shepherd.”

About his departure from the family company Rosie has spoken through Instagram. Chiquis Rivera’s aunt shared a video where she makes a strong revelation about her family and admits that it is not easy to work with them and even that the fact of being a woman also seems to have been used against her.

“There are people in my family with whom you cannot work, it is difficult, It is difficult to be a woman, it is difficult to be the youngest, it is difficult that I have no experience in the field, I am a very intelligent woman, I am a woman who asks for advice when I do not know something and that she can be trusted with money and Jenni knew that and thank you, I thank Jenni Rivera for choosing Rosie Rivera as her executor, but I did not know Jenni Rivera ”.

The last statement: “I did not know Jenni Rivera” is made referring to her sister as an artistic and business figure, as a brand in herself.

Rosie admits that she now wants to have time for herself and her family. This is what she means when she says she wants to fly by herself. And it is that, as he explained for several years, communication with his loved ones is only for work and money. She admits that they have a different vision than hers about how business is run and run and that all this has already made her tired.

“Since 2013 it has been one of the biggest tests in my life, I did not want to be here,” said Rosie. “I don’t want to be seen as Jenni Rivera’s businessman,” said the pastor. “When I receive a call from someone in my family it has to do with business, it has to” do with money and I am not complaining, I am simply saying that we all have our transition point and I have reached that point. ” Rosie is tired and for this reason she says goodbye to this responsibility.

Criticism and constant persecution from the media have tired the businesswoman who has now decided to step aside. It is unknown who will now be the person in the family who will take his place.

It seems that Lili Estefan and Raúl de Molina prefer to ignore all the scandal around El Gordo and La Flaca