Rosie Rivera confesses that she has post-traumatic stress disorder and asks the press not to approach her



Rosie Rivera says she suffers from post-traumatic disorder and asks the press not to approach her.

In the midst of all the dispute there is between Jenni Rivera’s siblings and their children, Rosie Rivera not only resigned from being the executor of Jenni’s companies, but already made it very clear, almost on the verge of crying, what she does not want the press to approach her or chase her because that makes it worse post-traumatic stress disorder you have had since you suffered from sexual abusethe hands of his sister’s ex and father of his niece, Chiquis Rivera.

Right in the middle of the supposed audit requested by Jenni Rivera’s children to the companies that his mother left, Rosie Rivera published a video statement on her Instagram account: “I’m going to finish my book tour early… That’s why I’m going to ask the media, from now on, the answer is no. Don’t go see me at the airport. I want to make it clear that I am struggling with PTSD. That turned out started with sexual abuse. He was reborn with the death of my sister and now I have seen with this when all the media, especially when there are several, when it is not one, when it is not a gossip program, when I know that their intentions are good, when it is someone professional, no it gives me anxiety. When there are several then yes it gives me anxiety … and I paralyze. I am going to ask you to please do not come to the airport, do not come to my house, do not come to church even when I am with my children or with my husband… ”were part of Rosie’s words.

He also added and practically pointed out to the media the current division between Los Rivera: “The audit doesn’t bother me. What bothers me is that the media wants to divide a familyThey want to keep adding drama or gossip, they even want to invent things, they want to destroy. The media don’t want Chiquis, they don’t want Rosie, the media don’t hate Chiquis, the media don’t hate Rosie. This is about money, it’s about ratings and whether they like it or not… The Rivera family is very loved but at the same time they are very hated and that is dynamite ”.

He stressed that this is directed to the tabloid media and that the Rivera, despite their differences, are a very close family. He assured that his book “God is your defender” is to bless, but that he considers that the best thing is to cut the tour that was pending at the time. that his eyes were watering. He said he was also doing it for his health. He stated that this audit should have been done in private and with lawyers. He insisted that She is not upset by that process but with the tabloid media that they have made of cloth that they cut out with the information.

Here we leave the complete statements of Rosie Rivera for you to draw your own conclusions.