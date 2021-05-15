Rosie Rivera announced that she will no longer take over Jenni Rivera’s companies

After having been in charge of the assets and companies of her late sister Jenni Rivera for eight years, Rosie rivera announced his resignation from his role as executor. The youngest of the Rivera brothers revealed her decision through her profile on Instagram and commented that the weight of being responsible for her sister’s assets has been the most difficult thing she has had to face, since she has put aside her own goals professional and personal, as well as those of her husband, Abel Flores.

© GettyImagesJenni Rivera died on December 9, 2012 in a plane crash

Through tears, Rosie confessed the tough challenge it meant for her to manage the finances of her sister, who died in a plane crash on December 9, 2012. “Handling someone else’s money is one of the most difficult jobs there can be, I don’t wish it on anyone, ”he shared. “There are projects I want to finish, Jenni’s film, the Monterrey documentary, the album in English and one more album in Spanish, but Jenni’s legacy cannot be more important than my husband, my children and my dreams” .

© @ rosieriveraRosie Rivera is the mother of three children and has been married to Abel Flores since 2011

Rosie went further and detailed everything she has had to put off working in front of her sister’s businesses. “For a long time I let my dreams die, I put them on pause, my husband put his dreams on pause… we have decided among family, all of the same opinion, although we do not say it or although sometimes we are not in the best situations, but all We have agreed that it should not be a relative ”.

Despite everything she has put at risk by running her sister’s companies, Rosie acknowledged that she is deeply grateful for the task she entrusted to her. “I thank my sister for leaving me in this place, because I learned a lot, because I grew up as a woman, because I am the woman she saw before I saw her. She saw this woman, when I saw myself lying down, she saw my value and she saw that I could take this job. ”

© @ rosierivera Picture of the memory … The Rivera family before Jenni’s death

Her voice cracking, she acknowledged that she had negative feelings for Jenni at times. “Sometimes I have been angry with my sister, because a disaster was left … with the situation in which she left, I have been the target of a lot of anger, of many emotions that I did not cause. But when Jenni left, a world was hurt and when these hurt people wanted to blame someone, I was that target. ”