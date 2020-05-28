What you should know

Comedian Chris Rick and actress Rosie Pérez teamed with Governor Andrew Cuomo during their press conference Thursday to emphasize the message and urge not only Brooklyn residents, but New Yorkers in general to wear masks and make the The coronavirus test Pérez called on the Hispanic community, one of the communities that has been disproportionately impacted by COVID-19 Rock also urged those living in lower income areas and in highly populated areas to be tested for coronavirus

NEW YORK – For weeks, Governor Andrew Cuomo has emphasized the importance of wearing masks as a means of reducing the spread of the coronavirus. However, I have recognized that people may not want to hear it on this particular topic, so I have decided to bring reinforcements – two famous Brooklynites.

Comedian Chris Rick and actress Rosie Pérez joined Cuomo during their press conference Thursday to emphasize the message and urge not only Brooklyn residents but New Yorkers in general to wear masks and get tested for the coronavirus.

“I am proud to partner with the Governor to ensure that my hometown, my borough, my beloved Brooklyn borough, and all of New York’s hardest-hit communities have the resources they need to stop the spread of this virus and help carry the message about what we all have to do to beat this virus, “said Pérez.

Pérez appealed to the Hispanic community, one of the communities that has been disproportionately impacted by COVID-19.

“For my people, hey, wear a mask, please,” said Perez. “The numbers in our communities are astonishing. This is not a joke. This is not a hoax. This is real.”

Meanwhile, Rock urged people to get tested as a means of protecting the elderly, who are most at risk.

“If you love your grandmother and you love your old mother, any old man, you should be tested,” she said.

The comedian also said that those who live in lower income areas and in highly populated areas should be tested for the coronavirus.

“Everyone who can be tested should be tested as soon as possible,” he said.

Previous antibody test data shows that first responders have lower positivity rates than the city population, which Cuomo says shows that the masks work to reduce the spread of infection, calling them “incredibly effective.”

To underscore the point, Cuomo said he would sign an executive order authorizing private companies to deny entry to anyone who does not cover their mouth and nose with a face mask. His previous executive order ordering the masks applied only to situations where people couldn’t keep a 6-foot distance from each other.

“We are giving store owners the right to say that if you don’t wear a mask, you can’t go in,” Cuomo said. “The store owner has the right to protect himself. The store owner has the right to protect other customers in that store. Don’t you want to wear a mask? Okay, but then you have no right to enter that store if the store owner doesn’t want you to. “

.