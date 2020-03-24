Rosie O’Donnell Program Raises 600,000 to Fight Coronavirus | AP

The entertainment industry is reacting to the coronavirus pandemic in different ways, the special program of Rosie O’Donnell via streaming raised a significant sum to help the cause.

The special program broadcast live on Broadway.com and its Youtube raised a significant sum, the money will go to the organization The Actors Fund to help those with the new coronavirus.

His Sunday program included Gloria Estefan singing “There’s Always Tomorrow”, Kristin Chenoweth with “Taylor the Latte Boy”, Gavin Creel with “You Matter to Me” and Darren Criss with “Being Alive”.

Other moments included artists such as Neil Patrick Harris doing magic with their children, Patti LuPone performing “A Hundred Years From Today” and Adrienne Warren live from her tub singing “Simply The Best”.

It is worth mentioning that most people recover from COVID-19, but it can cause serious illnesses in older people or with pre-existing diseases.

Amazon thinks of the smallest

The application of Amazon He thinks of the youngest of the family in this quarantine, which is why he has revealed an important announcement to parents.

As we well know, children they are the most frustrated they can feel during these days but they have various activities that capture their attention, Amazon thought of them so now will put content at your disposal

The platform announced that it will give free streaming access to more than 40 children’s programsincluding “Pete the Cat” and “If You Give a Mouse a Cookie” as well as select seasons of PBS children’s shows like “Arthur” and “Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood.”

Those who are interested can access these programs through an account Amazon valid, same as it is free. The content will be available to the company’s customers worldwide.

They note that these programs are typically viewed with a subscription to Prime Video.

Other content such as “Jesse and Nessy”, “Bug Diaries”, “Costume Quest” and “The Snowy Day” will also be available.

.