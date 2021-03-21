Rosie Boo, the doll with Down syndrome inspired by a real girl

A toy brand has created a doll with Down syndrome, inspired by a six-year-old British girl with this condition: her name is rosie boo and goes on sale this Sunday.

Irish toy company Lottie Dolls modeled their latest toy in honor of little Rosie Barnett, and made the announcement to coincide with the World Down Syndrome Day, which is celebrated this Sunday.

The co-founder of the company, Ian Harkin, decided to make the doll after Rosie’s parents came out in the press with a life-size version of Lottie Doll’s treehouse in their garden last year.

The girl was photographed on the firm’s Twitter account. In the picture she is seen beaming with joy as she played with the doll inspired by her, which even wears the same haircut.

The doll can be ordered from this Sunday on the firm’s website. Part of the money from each sale (the doll costs 24.99 euros) will go to a charity for Down syndrome, called Andover Twenty1.

“We are delighted, especially at this time of year, that we can raise awareness of Down syndrome and educate children about the differences Down syndrome makes and what makes it these children are special “, Rosie’s father, Jason Kneen, said.

“The great thing about Lottie is that they are very diverse and inclusive in terms of how they approach the design of the dolls. It is really important that they have made different disabilities, different body types, and this is a great opportunity, with the additional information that has also been included, “concluded the real Rosie’s father.