Rose Namajunas reaffirms her sayings and again criticizes communism prior to UFC 261

Former strawweight champion and current challenger Rose Namajunas reaffirmed her stance against communism, adding a new dose of pre-fight controversy against the champion. Weili Zhang at UFC 261.

It all started when Rose, who is American with Lithuanian roots, said in an interview with LRT, than to face a fighter of China motivates her. This because his parents lived the communist regime in the Soviet Union, and his great-grandfather was an independent military man from Lithuania, who was killed by the Soviets.

In the interview, he used the phrase “it’s better to be dead than to be red”, An anti-communist slogan that originated in the Cold War in the 1950s. Namajunas hinted that Weili it is “Red”, associating it with communism just for living in China.

“I don’t think it’s a coincidence that Weili is red, that’s what she stands for. I have nothing personal against her, but she is a great motivation for me. I fight for freedom, I trust Christ, I am of Lithuanian blood and I have the American dream. All those things I am taking with me to the fight “. explained.

Now, in an interview with ESPN yesterday afternoon, the former champion once again defended her position. The 28-year-old fighter took the opportunity to explain what she wanted to imply with those comments.

She recounted that she was inspired by the documentary The Other Dream Team”, Which highlights the fight of the men’s basketball team from Lithuania in 1992, and they went to Barcelona Olympics as an independent country after the end of the Soviet Union.

“If you are confused by any of my opinions, you can watch the documentary and have an idea of ​​what my family went through, the reason for being in the United States today, and the reason that I am in mixed martial arts, all those things” , reinforced.

With a current streak of 21 consecutive victories, five of them in the Octagon. Weili had his first belt defense in UFC 248, when he beat Joanna Jedrzejczyk by split decision, bout considered one of the best of last year.

Namajunas, lost the belt after being knocked out by Jessica Andrade on UFC 237, but overcame the defeat after beating it in the rematch between the two in UFC 251. This will be your chance to regain the division belt.