Rose Namajunas on her fight against Weili Zhang at UFC 261: “I feel like I have a lot to fight for in this fight and what she stands for.”

Former strawweight champion of UFC Rose Namajunas made interesting comments about the political belief of the current champion Weili Zhang, prior to their fight at UFC 261.

Namajunas was in conversation with Martynas Nesavas from LRT on his co-feature fight with the Chinese champion on April 24 and he talked about how if he never feels animosity towards his rivals in fights, he thinks there is an additional motivation against Zhang because of what she represents in the eyes of Lithuanians living in the USA.

“Animosity can be a very motivating factor in small moments. There may have been certain rivalries, but I always kept myself under control. I’ve never really hated a person and I don’t hate Weili or anything like that. But I feel like I have a lot to fight for in this fight and for what she represents. “

Former strawweight champion of UFC, is the daughter of Lithuanian immigrants and her great-grandfather was assassinated by the Soviets, Rose used the phrase: “Better dead than red” to describe the political beliefs of Zhang. The origins of the term are from the decade of 1950 as a creed or statement of anti-communism.

“I was reminding myself of my past and where my family and I came from. I wanted to educate my training partner about the Lithuanian difficulties and history. We watched “The Other Dream Team” to remind ourselves of the general feeling that we fought for. After seeing it it was a huge reminder that it is better to be dead than to be red. And I don’t think it’s a coincidence that Weili is red. That is what she represents ”.

“It’s nothing personal against her, but that’s a big factor as to why I fight, and I fight for freedom.” He said Namajunas, who is looking to win the 115-pound belt for the second time. “I have Christ consciousness, I have Lithuanian blood and I have the American dream. All those things I am taking with me to the fight ”.

Despite the statements, Weili has never publicly stated his political leanings, but Namajunas is automatically associating her with that, just by living in China.