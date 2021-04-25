Rose Namajunas makes history, TKOs Weili Zhang

Apr 23, 2021; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Rose Namajunas flexes while on the scale during weigh-ins for UFC 261 at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Rose Namajunas regains the UFC women’s strawweight title at UFC 261 with quick knockout of Weili Zhang.

Rose Namajunas is once again the UFC women’s strawweight champion, needing just over a minute to finish Weili Zhang in the co-main event of UFC 261.

Per Ariel Helwani, Namajunas now becomes the first female athlete in UFC history to regain a championship she previously lost.

Rose Namajunas is the first woman in UFC history to win the same title on two separate occassions. Absolutely beautiful left headkick. – Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) April 25, 2021

She also becomes the first to defeat Zhang in the UFC, and the first loss on Zhang’s record since Zhang lost her MMA debut.

After plenty of trading between the two to start the fight, Namajunas connected with a head kick that dropped Namajunas.

Namajunas landed follow-up strikes before the referee stepped in. While Zhang appeared upset with the finish, she appeared out on the canvas.

