Rose Namajunas

The UFC 249 undercard has a significant drop in its undercard. Rose Namajunas was injured and has been left out of her front fight Jessica Andrade.

The loss was revealed by Combat.com this Wednesday afternoon.

UFC He is looking for a last minute rival for the former strawweight champion. Options include Claudia Gadelha and Carla Esparza.

Namajunas, lost his belt with Andrade, in UFC 237. That months later she was knocked out by Weili Zhang in UFC Shenzhen.

It only remains to see who will accept to face the Brazilian a few days after the event.