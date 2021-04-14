Rose Namajunas adds controversial political tinge to her fight with Weili Zhang

Rose Namajunas is preparing to challenge Weili Zhang for the straw title at UFC 261 and is motivating herself in a special way.

During an interview for Lithuanian National Radio and Television, Namajunas – who is Lithuanian-American – said that she does not hate Weili, but made her opinion clear about what Zhang represents to her.

“Animosity can be a motivating factor in small moments. Maybe there have been some rivalries or things like that, but I always stayed in control. I’ve never really hated the person – and I don’t hate Weili, or anything like that. But I feel like I have a lot to fight for in this fight and for what she stands for. “

Namajunas’ parents were Lithuanian immigrants who moved to the United States after living under a communist regime in the Soviet Union. His great-grandfather was an officer in the Lithuanian independent militia who was assassinated by the Soviets. When she thinks about the April 24 fight, Rose adds her family history and the fact that Weili is from China, a communist country.

“I was reminding myself of my past and where my family and I came from. I wanted to educate my training partner about Lithuanian difficulties and history. We watched (the 2012 documentary) ‘The Other Dream Team,’ to remind us of the general feeling that we fought for. After seeing it it was a huge reminder that it is better to be dead than to be red. And I don’t think it’s a coincidence that Weili is red. That is what she represents. “

The phrase “better dead than red” was a slogan during the Cold War in the 1950s. The term ‘red’ represented communism. Weili has never spoken openly about communism, but Namajunas is automatically associating her with that, just for being Chinese.

“It’s nothing personal against her, but it’s a huge factor that I fight for. I fight for freedom. I have Christ consciousness, I have Lithuanian blood, and I have the American dream. All those things I will take with me to the fight. “

