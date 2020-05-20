Rose City Band – Summerlong

It is necessary to expand the mind beyond our most basic tastes if you want to advance musically. It is all very well to listen to the classics and the new young blood who plagiarizes without blushing and making neophyte listeners believe that they have just invented gunpowder. But there is also a third group of composers, musicians, who really have something to contribute to so much empty and incipient repetition.

Ripley Johnson is one of them. Maybe his name does not sound to many, but if I tell you that he is the leader of Wooden Shjips and Moon Duo, surely a good percentage will light up the light bulb. Not only Chris Robinson likes the psychedelic “roll”, cosmic, and why not say “stoner”.

Johnson, together with the Rose City Band, is moving away from so much heavenly orgasm and labyrinthine multi-colored tunnels, to focus more on a series of compositions much more intimate and close to a country rock so in vogue lately. A simple glance at the cover can already place us on the stage where Ripley wants us to enter, although it is not known if that was really his intention, since Rose City Band was the recording project where Johnson wanted to go unnoticed and be able to launch his solo album without his name being a claim written with neon lights. Proof of this is its release without promotion, in the style of self-released albums.

Johnson gets closer and closer to the spirit of Jonathan Wilson, dreaming of playing every night in some dusty dump and releasing the lap steel, an instrument that he uses exactly with mandolins and other instruments far from his panoply normally used with his other projects . Precisely the album was recorded at two different moments in his Portland home studio interrupted by a tour.

“Summerlong” breathes that smell of winter and spring lurking behind the hills. Some themes breathe that wonderful smell of isolation that many of us have now experienced in our skins, but be careful, here the moments of calm and tranquility are scarce, nothing of the typical songwriter that overwhelms you with its vicissitudes with soporific and tedious themes. This is a delightfully joyous and optimistic album. Summerlong is captivating, “an ode to freedom.” The world is already too submerged in sadness, bitterness and lowliness to have to endure depressive troubadours. The future is in joy, gentlemen!

Just take the time to listen to that “Wildflowers”, the song with which the album closes, a mix of J.J Cale galactico… A delight!

Rose City Band – Summerlong

2020-05-20

9 Final Note

Readers score: (0 Votes)

0.0