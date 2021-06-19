Rose Byrne talks about ‘Physical’, the “‘Breaking Bad’ with aerobics” from Apple TV +

About 10 years after the end of ‘Damages’, Rose Byrne returns to star in a series. The actress from ‘My Best Friend’s Wedding’ and ‘Mrs. America ‘knew how demanding working on television can be, and so she waited for the right project to come along to launch herself into it. What does ‘Physical’ have? “When I read the pilot, it was impressive: so awkward, tense and funny,” he tells us..

Created by Annie Weisman (screenwriter of ‘Desperate Housewives’), This comedy that premieres today on Apple TV + is about a woman in the 70s with anxiety problems and an eating disorder who discovers that aerobics can be the solution to all her problems. “She is in a very uncomfortable space when we meet her. I had never seen this disorder represented like this,” says the protagonist, who also serves as an executive producer. “There are horrible scenes where you can feel the addiction. He keeps digging holes, telling more lies.”

At first glance, and listening to the words of Rose Byrne, ‘Physical’ does not seem like a comedy. But Weisman’s voice and his personal connection to the story are the key to tackling such dark issues from an honest and light point of view. “At first it gave me vertigo to write it, I think I was exploring a dark and personal territory,” confesses the creator and showrunner. “I was a little scared that he would scare people away, but my experience is the opposite: when you express the truth about what you are ashamed of, it actually connects you with others. And that kind of anxiety, insecurity and pain that I was going through, it really magnifies when you isolate yourself. “

Throughout the first season of 10 half-hour episodes, Sheila’s (Byrne) actions are aimed at empowerment, to get out of the hole where she is stuck. But on the way he hurts people. And from what we see in the prologue of the first episode, he will end up being a fitness star, how many victims will he leave behind on his rise? It sounds like ‘Breaking Bad’ but with aerobics. “Yes it is, and I like you to say it because there are so many wonderful and complicated male characters in cable and streaming series who overcome complications and addictions and lead secret lives to achieve power …”, opines the screenwriter. “This is a female story and she doesn’t hide it.”

Behind every great woman …

… there is a little man. And that’s Danny, Sheila’s husband. The one in charge of bringing it to life is Rory Scovel, a comedian who has several comedy specials on Netflix and here he puts himself in the shoes of a middle-aged man who loses his job and decides to enter politics. His ambitions collide with his wife’s secrets, and he may have to end up accepting that he is not the star of the couple.. Something difficult to manage for a man of the 70s, no matter how hippie he may be.

“That’s my biggest curiosity about the future of the show,” Scovel tells us. “I want to see what direction we take, now that he is not the star of the relationship, as he thought, what causes that? Do you want to be on top again or just accept his role?

We talk about her character and the luck of working with Rose Byrne in this video.

The first three episodes of ‘Physical’ are now available on Apple TV +, and the rest of the season will premiere chapter by chapter every Friday.