Nico Rosberg is convinced that the drivers who have been regular in virtual races during the break will have an advantage over those who have not been in simulators. The difference will be noticeable in the first race especially, according to the German.

Charles Leclerc, Lando Norris and Max Verstappen, also Alex Albon and George Russell are fans of video games; while Kimi Räikkönen, Sebastian Vettel and Lewis Hamilton do not, and some like Carlos Sainz only play occasionally.

“I remember my first laps after the winter hiatus. My spirit was slower, my reflexes were relaxed. Riding fast is something that must be memorized. Imagine Roger Federer without playing tennis in five months, when he returned to the track he would not be at level, “explained Nico.

This is the reason why Mercedes and Ferrari have scheduled these tests – Mercedes does its second day today – on the track with cars from two years ago to comply with the technical rules: the aim is not to improve the car, but to fine-tune the pilot.

It may be the best solutionBut Nico says that other alternatives can be used, such as Formula 3 or karting. Lando Norris has filmed in F3 and Sainz is looking for a way to do it in the coming days. “And these will have some advantage over those who have not, especially in the first Grand Prix,” added Nico.

For Rosberg this is an aspect that favors young pilots, more prone to the simulator and the video game, which have come with the digital age, while veterans have a harder time accepting it.

“If I was still running, I would spend several hours on the simulator every day. The simulator allows you to adjust your capabilities, train reflexes, exercise concentration and habituate the brain. It will be interesting to see what happens in the first Grand Prix“Rosberg has pointed out.

Some team leaders and drivers have already said that they fear that the first GP will be a real lottery, a festival of mistakes. Others believe that will not happen. In any case, it is true that some teams considered the possibility of having more time to shoot on Friday at the Red Bull Ring, but the proposal was not successful.

