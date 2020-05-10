The German assures that in “10 or 20 years” perhaps he tells the whole truth

Highlights Hamilton’s skill in melee battles

Nico Rosberg remembers the 2014 Bahrain Grand Prix with a smile, despite the fact that his teammate Lewis Hamilton took the victory after a beautiful battle. The German assures that there was a lot of “politics” behind the scenes, but this is not the time to tell the whole truth; maybe in “10 or 20 years”.

It should be remembered that that Bahrain GP became a hard fight for the victory between two Mercedes drivers who, thanks to the supremacy of the silver arrows, would ultimately play the championship between them. Every victory was important, and they both knew it. The winner at Sakhir was Hamilton, but Rosberg appeals to the untold stories.

“Yes, in 2013 everything was much easier because we were just struggling to win races and we got along very well, it was a pretty decent start. But in 2014, once you start fighting for races and for the championship, you realize the stakes are high. You’re betting on your dream, we both dreamed of being champions with Mercedes. ”

“Then the relationship began to deteriorate little by little, step by step. The first time things started to accumulate was in Bahrain 2014, and there are still many untold stories about that weekend. Maybe in 10 or 20 years we will talk about those stories, because a lot of things happened behind the scenes, a lot of politics and discussions, “says Rosberg in a conversation with David Coulthard for the official F1 channel.

On the other hand, the 2016 world champion praises the qualities of his former partner, especially in hand-to-hand battles. Nico claims that Lewis has the great virtue of knowing how to exploit the “gray areas” of legality so that it was never entirely his fault.

“He – Hamilton – is phenomenal in hand-to-hand battles, it’s amazing how he positions the car in such a smart way. When I was trying to go to him and keep my line, he always knew how to manage the situation and stay in the ‘gray zone’ so that it wasn’t 100% his fault. One of his many virtues is the melee battles, “says Rosberg to conclude.

