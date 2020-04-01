Nico Rosberg has opted for the almost complete isolation route so as not to go “crazy” in confinement due to the Covid-19 coronavirus. The 2016 Formula 1 world champion has ostensibly limited the use of the ‘smartphone’, social media and email, among other things.

Some people better carry the ‘quarantine’, others try to take advantage to bring out some of their ‘hidden’ talents to shine… and there are also those who try to take advantage of this period of uncertainty to disconnect a bit from the world. In that last group is Nico Rosberg.

The German is at his home in Ibiza and, despite his great involvement in everything that has to do with technology, he has decided to take his smartphone away from his life – as far as possible – and has rescued a mobile phone old to keep track of practically the whole day of the news.

“I put the ‘smartphone’ out of my life. Otherwise, I would go crazy right now,” Nico Rosberg said in a video conference broadcast by the ‘start-up’ Bits & Pretzels, according to the media F1i.com.

In addition, the former Formula 1 driver ensures that he only checks email a few times a day and tries to spend a good part of his time in the basement of his house because “it is the safest place to be if you have two children at home. ”

On the other hand, after two weeks of little activity on social networks, Nico has launched a weekly challenge in which he urges people to try to progress in every way in this period of confinement.

Your first challenge for this week will be to meditate at 7 in the morning for 10 or 15 minutes to try to find 50% more peace of mind.

