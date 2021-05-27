Rosberg: “I was wrong about Sainz”

05/27/2021 at 11:36 AM CEST

Nico Rosberg, 2016 Formula 1 world champion with Mercedes and now a television commentator, has publicly apologized for expressing doubts about Carlos Sainz when the Madrilenian signed for Ferrari. In his day, the German bet on Daniel Ricciardo , but seen what he has seen, he has clearly changed his mind. Following Sainz’s first podium with the Scuderia in Monaco, Rosberg he has admitted that “I was wrong to criticize Ferrari for signing Carlos Sainz because he believed that Daniel Ricciardo was a perfect fit.”

In order to Nico it is clear whatand Carlos Sainz has adapted to his new team better than he has Daniel Ricciardo at McLaren or also Sergio Pérez and Sebastian Vettel at Red Bull and Aston Martin, respectively. “It seems that they are nowhere. They all changed teams like Sainz, but Carlos seems to have been in Marenello his whole life. He has adapted to the car and is pushing Leclerc. In Monaco he was practically at his height,” said Rosberg in Sky Italia.

“We must congratulate Carlos because he is doing very well. It has been a great success for Ferrari. I was very critical when I said that since they were able to sign Ricciardo, how did they choose Sainz? But he is doing very well. Binotto was right”, has assured Nico.

The world champion highlights Carlos’s anger at not having had the opportunity to go for pole: “It’s great. It has to be like that. I thought I could have done pole if it weren’t for the red flag. He was very fast and is very good to see it like that, “he says.

In this he agrees with the opinion of Carlos Sainz Senior, who also appreciated that the fact that his son was not entirely happy in Monaco reflects the ambitions of the Ferrari driver.