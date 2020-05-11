He remembers what occurred to him when he was told that he would share a team with him

Despite those fears, Nico beat Michael in all the years they were together.

Nico Rosberg has confessed that he feared for his position in Formula 1 when he learned that his partner in Mercedes was going to be the great Michael Schumacher.

Mercedes returned to Formula 1 with its own team in 2010. Nico Rosberg received a call from Ross Brawn, who offered him an attractive project to work for a German team. The one from Wiesbaden accepted, but what he did not know then was that his teammate was going to be a certain Michael Schumacher.

The heptacampeón returned to the grill after three seasons in the dry dock. Then, Nico entered the fears and insecurities, especially as a result of the psychological games for which the Kaiser was known, such as the famous episode of the bath between the two in Monaco.

“It was not a good time. I was excited to think that I could lead the Mercedes team and then the last name Schumacher was not on the horizon. No one spoke about it. Then, suddenly, Ross Brawn called me and said that my partner was not going to be Jenson Button or Nick Heidfeld, who is going to be Michael Schumacher, “Rosberg relates in statements to the official channel of Formula 1.

“I said to myself, ‘Oh, God.’ It occurred to me that I would not have a chance, that the entire team would go against me and that Michael would manipulate to make way.. I also asked myself ‘am I going to be able to keep up with him?’ It is the greatest of all time, do I have a chance? It was a pretty crazy moment, “says Nico.

However, the story was very different: despite Nico’s fears, it was he who achieved the first podium, the first Pole and the first victory with Mercedes and in the three seasons that he shared team with Michael, Rosberg always prevailed to the Kaiser.

If you want to read more news like this visit our Flipboard

.