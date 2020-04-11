The German feared he could lose his first and only World Cup

The overtaking of the Dutchman was crucial to secure the title

Nico Rosberg acknowledged that he was very afraid to overtake Max Verstappen at the 2016 Abu Dhabi GP. So much so that his foot trembled when he stepped on the accelerator. The German maintains that his dream of being world champion was so great that not fulfilling it could have mentally destroyed him forever.

Rosberg was playing the World Cup that year with Lewis Hamilton in the last race at Yas Marina. The German needed to finish on the podium to win his first and only title, something he ended up achieving after crossing the finish line in second place.

However, Nico did not have anything easy throughout the race. The most difficult moment was when after his stop he had to overtake Verstappen – who had not stopped in the pits yet. Beating 33 was crucial to Rosberg’s career.

The German went for all in the second DRS zone of the Abu Dhabi circuit and beat the Red Bull driver in a tough battle that could have made him lose the World Cup. Rosberg himself admits now that he was afraid of losing the title and his nerves played a trick on him.

“When I overtook Verstappen in the race, my foot on the gas was shaking a lot. I had never seen anything like it. It was so much that I was afraid. It could damage my morale for the rest of my life. The dream of being world champion is very strong, “said Rosberg in an interview with the German newspaper Der Standard.

On the other hand, Rosberg explains that before the race he was meditating for an hour on everything that could happen, and the fear of losing did not leave him calm at any time. He admits that in other more favorable situations his mind could be diverted to other thoughts.

“That morning, before the race, I was thinking for an hour and at all times I was afraid of losing the championship. I forced myself to focus as much as possible again. That meditation didn’t help me much”

“Other times you have time to think about other things. In some races 10 seconds ahead of Lewis, I was thinking of the straights at the afternoon party. It never went wrong, “said Rosberg to finish.

