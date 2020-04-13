The German thinks that Hamilton can choose to win nine titles

Recognize there was too much internal pressure on Mercedes

Nico Rosberg has acknowledged that he may not have the same talent as Lewis Hamilton in racing. The German thinks that the most competitive athletes focus not only on the result but on improving their skills. He thinks this is something that he has especially lacked in his last season in Formula 1.

Rosberg has explained that people cannot have goals beyond their capabilities. As an example, he has recognized that he could never have won nine World Cups in Formula 1. He thinks that it is a realistic goal for Hamilton.

“Some people compete in races and maybe they don’t have Hamilton’s talent, there I may find myself. So it is not realistic that I win the World Cup nine times, something that maybe he can do. But that is not my ambition, “he said in an interview with the Austrian newspaper Der Standard.

“It is wrong for people to have ambitious goals. You have to find a balance. The goal is to improve every day and get the most out of your options. That’s what I do, “he added.

The 2016 world champion has commented that an unexpected engine break – oddly like the one Hamilton suffered in Malaysia the year he was crowned – shouldn’t be a drama if your goal is to perform at your best. The key is not to focus only on one number.

“If I have an engine problem and I have my own improvement as a goal, I can be happy with everything I have done that day and throughout the year. This is very important. I was too focused on the result too. It is something that I have missed. ”

Rosberg opined that the pressure created around the rivalry between him and Hamilton in 2016 greatly affected the drivers in this regard. After his retirement, he has learned that the most important thing is only to improve personally day by day.

“This happens because your entire environment does not stop talking about it. The rest does not matter. As an athlete, you have to find the best balance and be focused on improving your skills. That is what I have learned during these years, “said Rosberg to finish.

