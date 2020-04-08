There is no truce or armistice in the internal war that the Barcelona directive is experiencing. Emili Rosaud, the still vice president Bartomeu has sentenced, has publicly asked for an electoral advance at Barça in an interview with RAC1. “With the divided Board, the players faced with it and a headscarf every day, the most prudent thing would be to bring forward the elections, “says Rosaud.

Emili Rousaud, still vice-president of Barcelona, ​​continues to increase his verbal pressure against he also still president from the Catalan club, Josep Maria Bartomeu. In an interview with RAC1, the manager who aspired to be Bartomeu’s heir to the continuation candidate in the next elections, he blatantly distanced himself from the president, went in the opposite direction and publicly defended an electoral advance to end the situation of Barça’s civil war.

“They come financially very difficult times, not for Barça, but for all companies and a Board in its last year it is not the most suitable to face these challenges. And less a Board in full crisis with a part of the board, with the players facing it and with a scarf every day that is played in the stadium. The most prudent thing would be to move the elections forward, but for the record, I am saying it as a personal opinion, ”explained Rosaud.

For the moment, not even himself Rosaud, neither Enrique Tombas, nor Silvio Elias, nor Josep Pont have stepped forward to present their resignation, despite the fact that Bartomeu has told them that they do not have their trust and that he will withdraw them their powers to leave them as simple members of the Barcelona Board. On this fact, Rousaud said that “If I end up resigning, I will possibly end up doing it, I would like to do it in a face-to-face meeting of the Board and I would say it to my colleagues. ” Well, that, the war in Can Barça only just broke out.