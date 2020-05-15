Rosario Tijeras arrives on Netflix with its third season | Instagram

The successful TV Azteca series, Rosario Tijeras, starring Bárbara de Regil, finally brings to the platform of Netflix its third season and from today you can enjoy all its chapters.

The platform decided to update once again his Catalogue and this time add the third season of the great series that has everyone delighted and wanting more.

It is worth mentioning that this is a national version adapted to Colombian soap opera which certainly turned out to be a success.

It may interest you: Bárbara de Regil; He left in my arms, he confesses the most difficult thing in his life

The protagonist of this series as you will know is Bárbara de Regil and thanks to that role she managed to be nationally and internationally recognized being this the project that has given more success.

Rosario Tijeras is a strong woman, who does not leave, determined, full of life. She is a girl, because we started when Rosario was little and then she grew up and many things happened to her. From this he begins to transform into a woman who no longer leaves or wants these things to happen to her, ”Barbara mentioned in an interview.

Follow us on our Facebook and get more from Show!

The story centers on the life of a young student that due to life circumstances she was forced to enter a world of violence and criminal bosses to be able to take revenge on those who harmed them and thus be able to protect their family.

In this third season of Rosario Tijeras, which has 43 chaptersRosario is forced to work with the police to capture the Angel after the kidnapping of her five-year-old daughter, Ruby.

Follow us on Google News, click on our star

Now many fans of the series are waiting for a fourth season but it is understood that this was the last and even Barbara said goodbye when they finished production.

I feel like with a lot of emotions, when I finished the project I didn’t feel bad saying goodbye to Rosario because I think life gives and takes you away and you have to enjoy it when you have it, ”Regil pointed out.

You can also read: Barbara de Regil is criticized on social networks for making a cookie recipe

That is why it is thought that the series already had its endAlthough thousands of people would love for it to continue with more chapters.

.