Rosario, the old woman evicted by mistake, returns home three months later

Rosario Bravo, the 97-year-old woman who in February was evicted by mistake and he lost a large part of the personal property that was in his home, he has returned to live in his house in L’Hospitalet de Llobregat (Barcelona) three months after that mistake for which no one has assumed responsibility.

“It was a bad night for her. Wow, good and bad. Because she was at home, but she noticed that it was not her bed, it was not her sheets and that her things are not there,” explained her son Emiliano, noting that his mother is still discovering missing items.

Three months after the eviction by mistake – the apartment to be evicted was the first penthouse and not the first penthouse where Rosario lives – and one since the investigating court number 8 of L’Hospitalet declared the release certificate invalid and ordered the return of the belongings, the old woman and her family decided refurnish the apartment so that I could live in it again.

Since this Wednesday, Rosario has returned to the house where she has lived for more than 60 years, for now accompanied by a grandson who lives nearby and will spend the first nights with her to keep her company.

“Despite the car of April 14 there has been no response, nor by the court. They make a car but no one keeps track of this. They don’t give a damn to everyone, it’s pathetic, “said the frustrated son, who regrets that no one has done anything to claim the return of personal items.

In addition to the petition for annulment of the eviction, the family has also filed a criminal complaint for the crimes of trespass, robbery, theft and trespassing, among others, which has already been admitted for processing, and they will shortly file a civil claim to claim compensation for the stolen property and non-pecuniary damage.

“How much is the photo of my father worth, the painting cost 30 euros, but how much is that photo, made in 1950, which is the only one my mother had of them two? How much is my grandmother’s mantilla worth? “, He added indignantly.

Despite the media uproar of the case and the good words received from political leaders – they have met with the mayor of L’Hospitalet, Núria Marín, and with the Minister of Justice, Ester Capella -, the family still unable to recover Rosario’s personal property, among which some handwritten memoirs that the old woman was writing also stand out.

“I am living it with a lot of internal anger, how can it be that there are such bad people in the world to do these things. You look powerless, it’s very frustrating, “Emiliano insisted.