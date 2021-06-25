Rosario Robles. Judge orders a review of preventive detention against Rosario Robles; I would get house arrest

A federal judge ordered a new review of the justified preventive detention measure imposed against Rosario Robles Berlanga, head of the Social Development Secretariat in the previous six-year term, linked to the case known as the “Master Scam”.

The head of the Third District Court of Amparo in Criminal Matters in Mexico City, Augusto Octavio Mejía Ojeda, ordered a new hearing to be held to review said precautionary measure.

In a television interview, lawyer Sergio Arturo Ramírez highlighted that the judge ordered that the hearing be held again and that “the elements by which he was justified in prison be taken into consideration or not.”

jcp