Through a letter, the former Sedesol head accused the Morena deputies of prioritizing their impeachment rather than implementing measures to deal with the contingency for the new Covid-19 coronavirus.

Despite the health contingency plaguing the country, the Morena deputies and “their satellite parties” preferred to focus on approval of the impeachment of Rosario Robles, instead of decreeing measures so that Mexican families can face the Covid-19 pandemic.

This is stated by the former Secretary of Social Development (Sedesol) through a letter written in the Santa Martha Actatitla prison, where she remains detained for allegedly diverting millions of pesos from the treasury in the scheme known as The Master Scam.

The letter maintains that the impeachment process approved in the Chamber of Deputies “only aims at derision and infamy”, and criticized the Morena party for considering it more important than “giving clear answers to the crisis that the country is going through “

“His revenge and hatred are more powerful, when what should really matter to them is the health of the mexicanxs (sic) ”, accuses Robles in his three-page letter written by hand and published on his Twitter account.

