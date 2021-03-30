Rosario ‘Pinocho’ Sánchez faces trial by fire in Los Mochis

The fearsome Mexican knockout (from Sinaloa) Rosario ‘Pinocho’ Sánchez will return to the ropes this Saturday, April 3 at the Centenario Sports Center in his native Los Mochis, Sinaloa; where he will face the tough Colombian Dunis Liñán in a duel of international stature.

The brawl agreed in the lightweight division, will have two famous knockers face to face, the Mexican who has had a dream start in professionalism, undefeated in 14 professional fights, with 9 of those victories by way of the knock out; statistic that is surpassed by the coffee grower, who adds a fearsome percentage of knockouts with 17 chloroforms in 24 wins.

Sánchez Terrones, with only 21 years of age, is already a pleasant reality in Mexican boxing, as he combines a showy boxing with great charisma; that coupled with the hard work he does under the tutelage of his father and coach Juan Carlos ‘Zurdo’ Sánchez, a prominent fighter at the beginning of the 90’s; has made him one of the darlings of the fans.

The fighter represented exclusively by Promociones del Pueblo, a company directed by Oswaldo Küchle, comes to this fight with a positive streak of 6 knockouts in his last seven outings to the battle diamond, and hopes to add another success to his service record although his adversary is a very tough nut to crack.

Rosario Alejandro shares the card this Saturday with his teammates, the undefeated Mochitans Luis Alberto ‘Peluchín’ Araujo and Brandon ‘Red Boy’ Gámez, who will also seek to increase their record of victories against rivals who will demand them to the fullest.