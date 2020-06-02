The country’s first lady and vice president, Rosario Murillo, delivered this Tuesday, June 2, an ambiguous message dedicated to the memory of 22 deceased Sandinista officials and militants, about whom she even regretted her death, but she did highlight their fidelity to the Ortega dictatorship.

Murillo sent a hug to “all the families, to all the compañeras and compañeros who today are living through these complex times, hoping to be reborn.” Although at no point in his speech did he mention the word death, death or death, it is understood that they are people who died because he said that they “made the transition to another plane of life”, which is the expression he uses when someone of his faithful dies .

He mentioned Orlando Noguera, Mayor of Masaya; Orlando Castillo, director of Telcor, Fermín Cuadra, former mayor of the El Coral municipality, Chontales. Of the latter, he was the only one who gave some details of his death; He said he died of a “sugar spike” when he traveled to Managua, to be treated. But of the loyal mayor of Masaya not even his last name mentioned.

After mentioning these three, he began to read a list of names, in which only five identified with their place of origin. José Ramón Machado and Claudio José Pérez, both from El Cua (Jinotega); Salvador Montiel, from Chichigalpa (Chinandega); Fausto Ramón Gutiérrez Sevilla, from Acoyapa (Chontales); Silvia Marlene Ramírez, from the city of Chinandega.

About Bayardo Salinas, Ramón Pereira, Óscar Ponce, Óscar Molina, Ramón Salvatierra, Mariano Chávez, Denis Mayorga, Lubi Mayorga, Ricardo Baca, Ramón Juárez, Narciso Mendoza, Narciso Isaguirre, Pablo Artega, Ramón Isaac Melendez, did not identify where they were from .

The good life”

The vice president did not mention the Ortega player Rita Fletes, passed away this morning.

Murillo said that “the good life” promoted by the government “is in memory of so many comrades who gave their lives serving our people and serving the Christian and solidarity commitment.”

«To all of them our love, we are illuminated by all the companions who have gone before us on the journey, they are the sun that does not decline. Honor and glory to all our colleagues, “said Murillo. Then he went on to talk about school infrastructure in the communities.

Dozens of deaths have been reported in the last three weeks, from people who had symptoms of Covid-19, but the regime of Daniel Ortega and his wife, Murillo, refuse to accept the seriousness of this disease and have minimized it saying that they die more. people from hunger, traffic accidents, suicide and other illnesses.