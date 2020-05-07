The country’s first lady and vice president, Rosario Murillo, added a new insult to her llist of epithets, calling his “deformed, sick brains” “the people who are not good”, in his speech this Thursday through the official media, in which he continued to ignore the health crisis caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“There are some deformed, sick brains that are busily seeking or inventing, to precisely slander, defame. Those people who are not good do not realize how they defame an entire town, how they slander an entire town, “said the wife of the dictator Daniel Ortega.

Also Read: «European Carrion». This is how Juan Carlos Ortega Murillo reacted to the new sanctions against six regime officials

The vice president acknowledged that she is blind and deaf in the face of “slander and defamation.” “We don’t see them, we don’t hear them, because we can’t understand them that they still have evil in their hearts,” he said.

Murillo began a new cycle of hate speech starting this Tuesday, May 5, when the The United Kingdom adopted the sanctions applied by the European Union against six Ortega officials. Since then, the first lady has been combining her daily message of peace, love of neighbor, solidarity and Christianity with insults to whom, according to her, are “a few wretches” who lie, slander and defame.

The speeches of her husband, the dictator Daniel Ortega, have also been focused on demanding the withdrawal of economic sanctions to their relatives and close friends, at times when there are unofficial reports of deaths from Covid-19, complaints from relatives in hospitals because the deceased do not deliver them, people who die on the street from sudden heart attacks, an increase in patients with symptoms of coronavirus.

Also Read: Doctors call for extreme measures for Covid-19 infections. The virus is already in the community

Ortega has played down the Covid-19 pandemic; It has said that traffic accidents, drowning deaths, suicides and other diseases kill more than the coronavirus. Nicaragua is one of the few countries that has not declared any alert or national measure to avoid mass contagion: classroom classes have not been canceled in public schools, national confinement has not been called and borders have not been officially closed.

In this Thursday’s speech, Murillo did not speak of new infections by Covid-19. He only said that “the monitoring is constant”, that they are in “permanent campaign for health and life”, that they are working. He concluded the topic on health by paraphrasing the quote of “whoever has eyes to see, who sees …”.