The country’s first lady and vice president, Rosario Murillo, spoke on Thursday of the people who died thirteen years ago, due to lack of medical care during the “neoliberal governments”, to counter criticism of the government of her husband, the dictator Daniel Ortega , for its lack of actions against the pandemic of the new Covid-19.

“How long did the pandemic of hunger, indifference, the moral pandemic last here? How many got rich at the cost of the suffering of the people abandoned to their suffering. We do not have to go very far, it is here in the short and long memory of Nicaraguan families. How many human beings died for lack of medical attention in that darkness of the 16 neoliberal years. How many human beings, how many children were left without education because they were paid, because education was privatized. We can not forget that, “said Murillo this Thursday through the official media.

Murillo now forgets alleged quality of the public health system

Continuing attacks on her husband’s critics, Murillo also said that people have died for failing to pay for medical care in the country’s private hospitals. He said that this system of medical privatization is not criticized by those who “have now graduated from analysts, from epidemiology, from experts, a number of people who do not even know about themselves.”

In addition, Murillo said that there are other pandemics in the world that kill more, but he never mentioned the Covid-19 pandemic, nor the progress in the country of this disease. The Ortega regime has not declared any national measure to prevent massive coronavirus infections in Nicaragua, as most states have done, decreeing national quarantine, closing the borders, canceling classroom classes in all modalities, among other actions. On the other hand, Ortega and Murillo promote activities on the streets and call for the normality of the country to continue, despite increases in infections.

Nicaraguan medical associations have denounced the lack of protective equipment for health personnel who are caring for Covid-19 patients and other deficiencies in the hospital system, which is why they fear greater contagion among health workers. The Nicaraguan Medical Association (AMN) denounced that around sixty health professionals have been confirmed as positive cases of Covid-19 in the country.

In his speech this Thursday, Murillo continued whipping up the fake news, although in Nicaragua most of the fake new are malicious information against the opponents, which indicates that they are spread by Ortega’s supporters.

«We carry out media campaigns and brawls, slander, lies, falsehoods in all parts of the world, false news is condemned. The disproportionate use of lies, falsehood, to create images and to disqualify, “said Murillo.