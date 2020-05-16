Without referring to the health crisis that Nicaragua is facing due to the coronavirus pandemic, the designated vice president and spokesperson for the Ortega regime, Rosario Murillo, on Friday described as “extraterrestrials” doctors from private hospitals and citizens who have reported more cases and deaths from Covid-19 that the Ministry of Health (Minsa) does not recognize in its official figures.

«They, the aliens, because they live in another galaxy, they live in a mental bubble, other spaces, there they invent themselves, there they fabricate their lies and from there, without contact, without pole to earth, without contact with the suffering of the people, they emit their lying messages, their false news, their panic campaigns, without shame, they have never had, “said Murillo during his daily address in the official media.

“Without shame, shame is in history for them, they are shameless, that’s what they really are,” added Murillo.

The spokeswoman for the Ortega dictatorship focused her speech on highlighting the free health in Nicaragua during the Ortega administration, despite the fact that the population denounces the appalling conditions of public hospitals and their poor care.

“Health is everyone’s right, health is not what is provided where you have to pay thousands of cordobas to care for them, health is an inalienable right, and here in our Nicaragua, whatever the aliens say we work to Let there be health, “Murillo reiterated.

Coronavirus “cannot be seen as a business”

The Minsa records in its official figures 25 cases and eight deaths due to the coronavirus throughout Nicaragua, numbers that contrast with the organizations of independent doctors who, due to the secrecy of the health authorities controlled by Ortega, have chosen to carry out their own count taking into account complaints from relatives of patients infected with the virus.

One of these medical organizations is the Observatorio Observatorio Ciudadano Covid-19 Nicaragua, that until May 9 had a cumulative 1,033 cases of coronavirus, which includes the cases reported by the Minsa.

Murillo pointed out that this type of independent initiative that seeks to provide real numbers of the coronavirus in the country is a “business”.

«Health is one more right, it is not a business, it cannot be seen as a business, although we know that the aliens apprentices want the business to spread again throughout Nicaragua, that people are left unprotected. Let’s remember the darkness that reigned for 16 years when they denied our people the right to health, to education, to the good life, “said Murillo.

School system

Although most countries with outbreaks of cornavirus have opted for social distancing, in this case the suspension of face-to-face classes, to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, the spokesperson for the Ortega regime announced several activities “for the entire educational community” in the departments of the country, “with all preventive health promotion education measures.”

He added that those prevention measures “are not seen by those who do not want to see them, because they cannot see it from another planet. It is impossible. From another galaxy it is impossible, because to see, to listen, to understand you have to step on the Nicaraguan land and live as a Nicaraguan ».

Murillo also called the campaign promoted by the Nicaraguan opposition “perverse fantasy” that exhorts citizens to stay at home to avoid contracting the coronavirus in the absence of forceful measures by the authorities in the face of the pandemic.

That perverse fantasy, of course, has nothing to do with the brother and sister who works from sun to shade to bring sacred food to their families. The alien does not know that, does not know, can not understand, has never lived the life of the poor, on the contrary, they have always exploited the poor, “said Murillo.