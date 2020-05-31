The footballer from Rosario Ezequiel Garay denounced this Sunday “a smear campaign” against him by the board of his club, the Valencia from Spain, who came out to answer him publicly and left him badly off.

The former Newell’s and Argentine team early denied having rejected an offer of 2.7 million euros for the renewal of his contract, as the Spanish press published with information slipped from the Valencian entity.

In your account Instagram, the Argentinean recorded a video with a written statement with which it was proposed to “go straight” and “expose the people of the club who apparently intends to discredit me as a professional and as a person. “

“I am very sorry to get to this point, but I am forced to do so by the smear campaign that is being carried out against me; and I am not referring to the media, “said Garay, 33, who is in his fourth season in Valencia.

“Everything comes out when It leaks that I have rejected a renewal offer of 2.7 million euros, and they imply that I do not want to stay. Both things are false“said the Argentine, who this year seriously injured his right left knee and then tested positive for coronavirus.

Garay explained that last year he had a lower offer that was negotiated in the summer and that in August, after the moment of instability that occurred in Valencia with the dismissal of coach Marcelino García Toral, they told his representative that they saw him as “very discouraged”.

“On the 13th of November the club asked me through Jorge López if I want to renew. I say yes with a lower verbal offer than the one published and waiting for the contract. On January 7, in Arabia, the president -Anil Murthy- calls me to his room and in that conversation the conditions are changed to reach a new agreement, “he explained.

Garay reported that after a new interlocutor appeared, César Sánchez, with whom everything is paralyzedor despite the fact that after the injury, both the coach, Albert Celades, and Sánchez told him that they intended to continue.

El Negro has been playing for Valencia since 2016. (Instagram / ezequielgaray24)

“On February 1, I was injured and they operated on me. I was asked to be able to cancel the federation to sign another player and I agreed. I ask about my renewal, but until today there is nothing. This is what has happened, “he continued.

“As a worker I will defend my rights, which have been altered by the club. I wanted to collaborate in my salary reduction to complete the Workers’ Erte, but the club wanted a greater reduction, a reduction in working hours when he was on medical leave, “he added.

“It doesn’t have to end badly. As a player I will like more or less, but to show that for money I do not want to stay seems unfair to me. I have always wanted to stay in this club. Valencia have made me happy, but continue does not depend on me “he concluded.

“The only one who rejected the reduction of perceptions”

For his part, Valencia FC defended itself against the accusations of the Argentine defender and regretted his statement with three specific points. “Regret and show your surprise at these protests and emphasize that the entity has never wanted to enter into public controversy with its footballers, an important part of the entity. Quite the contrary, the club has always shown him his love and constant support“Valencia began in his defense published on the official site.

“As the player himself indicates, his renewal began in July 2019, having since rejected several proposals that improved his current contract as a professional soccer player with Valencia CF, a totally respectable and lawful decision, “points out the club.

“Regarding its inclusion in the ERTE (Temporary Employment Regulation File), the exclusive reason why the club was forced to do so was that the player fue the only footballer who refused to sign the global agreement reached with the entire first team and coaching staff to reduce their perceptions with the exception of the player, with the common objective of helping the club and employees in solidarity in the economic crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic, “said Valencia.

“This circumstance was avoided by the club precisely to avoid controversy and public criticism in this regard,” the Spanish institution ends.

