Rosamund Pike is a lioness whore. Spanish trailer for ‘I Care a Lot’

Vrtice Cine presents the Spanish trailer and poster of ‘I Care a Lot‘, the new film by J. Blakeson, director of’ The disappearance of Alice Creed ‘,’ The fifth wave ‘or the miniseries’ Gunpowder’.

Blakeson is also the writer of this comic thriller about Marla Grayson, a woman who has no qualms about benefiting from others. Having tapped dozens of retirees as a legal guardian, she and her partner Fran see Jennifer Peterson as the new victim: A goose that lays the golden eggs they can easily pluck.

But while trying to carry out their plan, Marla and Fran discover that Mrs. Peterson is not what they think, and that her actions have hindered the work of a prominent criminal …

Rosamund Pike, Dianne Wiest, Eiza González, Peter Dinklage, Chris Messina, Isiah Whitlock Jr. and Macon Blair star in this production that Vrtice Cine will premiere in Spanish cinemas on April 9, a week before it becomes an exclusive part from the Spanish Prime Video catalog.

