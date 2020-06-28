Rosalía wants an appointment with Harry Styles to paint her nails together | .

The beautiful Spanish Rosalía made her fans scream with excitement after she answered some questions, but what most moved them was your invitation for Harry Styles of do your nails together.

It was on her Twitter that the interpreter of « Bagdag » He was answering some questions to his fans, which also helped them to become closer.

At the time of doing this the Rosalía fans who are surely also fans of the interpreter of « Adore you » got excited thinking immediately of a collaboration.

The style of Harry Styles It is very particular because it has no problem with wearing outfits that look like women, he makes them as a place as well as Rosalia that in an always extravagant way captivates those who see it for the fashion that it imposes that although for some it is something rare for others it is art.

« Let’s see when we are going to do our nails together, right? Let me know when you have the next appointment, baby, » Rosalía wrote to the singer.

Although apparently the British singer you have not answered the request The beautiful Spanish fans are on the lookout for any response which will not take long to share immediately.

It would be interesting to see Rosalia and Harry getting a manicurea, but it would be much more if that next collaboration came out of that beautification appointment.

Every time the interpreter of « Badly » He performs a collaboration is practically a resounding success, it seems that everything he touches turns gold, coupled with this the popularity of the singer is overwhelming at the moment because he has millions of fans.

Although both have millions of followers on their respective Instagram accounts Styles has almost double Rosalía has 11.6 millionwhile Harry has 28, 5 respectively.

