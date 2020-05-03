‘El Hormiguero’ continues to chat daily through its ‘Stay at home’ format with different famous Spaniards with whom he connects via video call. The coronavirus crisis has forced the program to reinvent itself, and despite not being able to count on the live presence of the guests on set, it is quite special to see celebrities inside their homes and to listen in detail to the different ways they have to manage the quarantine.

Rosalia Yesterday was one of those interviewed by Pablo Motos, and it didn’t take long to reveal where he is having to live in confinement: in Miami. As she said, the state of alarm caught her in the American city, where she was preparing his next album. In fact, the singer has been out of Spain “since I came to the Grammys”. “It is very strong because I have my family away,” he acknowledged., before adding that when he realized that he would have to go there the quarantine decided moving into the home of his manager (Rebeca León, CEO of Lionfish) because “he did not want to be alone in a house”.

Antenna 3

On the other hand, the Catalan has shared what is her daily routine during these days of confinement. The first thing he does is exercise your voice for a while, before moving to the kitchen to make a breakfast of brownies, and start your creative journeySince he has at his disposal “a small room to make music and I am there for hours making songs”. Although the most curious detail has to do with the activity you have chosen to exercise: going out to the garden to tap the ball.

As for the music, Rosalía has also revealed the reason for the sudden launch of the song ‘Dolerme’, which caught all his followers by surprise. And is that originally, “I had a collaboration with an American artist. Much harder, more thought for the club”he counted. The global emergence of the coronavirus, however, led him to think that it was not the most appropriate topic to take out these days, and he decided to focus on ‘Dolerme’, which before confinement was just a project.

The reason for his commented change of ‘look’

Finally, the interpreter has offered an explanation to the New hair style that premiered on social networks a couple of days ago and that has caused a sensation among its followers. And it seems that what is hidden behind his new bangs is nothing more than an outburst from the quarantine. “I have realized that in situations like this, limit, I start to think about beauty projects and I start to make trouble”, she told Laughing Motos, confirming that she had taken the snip herself.