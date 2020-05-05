Like any star of our time, Rosalía is capable of revolutionizing the Internet in a matter of hours through something as simple as an Instagram post. And the millions of followers that the singer accumulates on this social network have been surprised this weekend with the sensual gallery of photographs that the artist has decided to share with all of them.

It is a series of four images in which the interpreter of ‘Malamente’ appears in an interior space, staring at the camera and wearing only flesh-colored panties and a unique long shirt with a print that, when unbuttoned, reveals the bare skin underneath. The striking garment is a design by the French firm Jacquemus inspired by the country paintings of the impressionist Paul Cézanne, but it has undoubtedly been the subtle topless of the Catalan that has captivated Internet users.

And is that the post of the artist has managed to immediately reap a huge amount of ‘likes (already exceeds two and a half million), and has generated Comments full of flattery from not only their regular fans, but also from various celebrities on the national and international scene.

The popular model Bella Hadid has sent him several hearts, like the legendary Naomi Campbell. The singer Johann vera has written “breaking the Internet in 3, 2, 1”, while the also model, and former Maluma, Natalia Barulich, has described the singer as “Art”. Hanna Stockingthe rapper YG, Cristina Pedroche, Brays Efe or Hiba abouk They have been some of the other famous personalities who have surrendered to the charms of the singer.

Rosalia is passing the confinement in Miami, where he was preparing his next floor when the coronavirus crisis broke out. From there, the singer has continued to maintain contact with her fans through intense activity on social networks, like the applauded virtual karaoke with covers of other stars with which he delighted everyone just a few weeks ago.