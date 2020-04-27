Rosalía surprises with attractive and short outfit | .

The interpreter of “With Height” Rosalía de serguro left all her followers with their mouths open after she shared an image on her Instagram with a most attractive outfit.

The singer stands out in the music industry for her style of music which combines several genres in a single melody and is what makes her a unique performer.

The lyrics of her songs characterize her, with her album titled “Badly” He hypnotized all his followers and was credited with many more.

It may interest you: Rosalía changes her black hair for blonde, causes a furor in social networks

It seems that his album It was rather a work of art for the sublime that was considered by several critics, in addition to which she managed to win several awards and become one of the best artists since she began her career a few years ago.

1. We go there with the necessary thread of @rosalia singing songs in karaoke mode. We start with ‘A tu vera’ by Lola Flores. (It’s all on his Instagram, btw, but so they are here for posterity). pic.twitter.com/ckKte0sTjr – Emilio Doménech (@Nanisimo)

April 24, 2020

In the photograph you can see the beautiful spanish Rosalía in what seems to be her closet sitting on the floor behind her shoes are seen, the singer is wearing a fairly short orange jumper, her legs are the protagonists of the image.

Follow us on Google News, click on our star

He did not put anything in his description but part of his followers have shared comments about how beautiful he looks either with text or with emojis.

“But how beautiful”, “Sing to me Adele, please ask me”, “Impressive”, some of the comments they made.

Follow us on our Facebook and get more from Show!

In her most recent album, the artist returns to Flemish purer in a subject in which he speaks of a love broken by the entry into prison of his partner: “I swear that, I swear that, I swear that, I swear that the time you are inside I will wait for you.”

Photography narrowly reaches two million red hearts and he has only a few hours to post it on his Instagram account.

Read also: Rosalía and Billie Eilish will release a new single together

.