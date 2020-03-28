Just a few days ago, The Rosalia surprised his millions of followers by sharing a melody created to combat the heartbreak and sadness of the quarantine at the same time, which was titled as “Hurt.”

However, now The Catalan has impacted the networks by sharing a video of her singing the song a cappella from your room, without any type of musical base or editing.

Thus, Rosalía has displayed her extensive vocal record, presenting an impeccable presentation of the fragment of his most recent melody, which It has been played almost two million times on Instagram thanks to his post without description.

And it is that, in the past, many have criticized it harshly for its increasingly recent collaborations with reggaeton players and asking him to come back to its original style of mixing between flamenco and contemporary sounds, which ‘hurting’ certainly did.

