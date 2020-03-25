Rosalía is the best-known, outstanding and important Spanish artist of recent years. And we don’t say it for saying … We know that you have done something quite well when a bandota like Metronomy, a cover is made in Spanish of one of your best songs such as “Pienso en tu mirá”, which was part of El Mal Querer, album that took her to all parts of the world with much acclaim.

So it is not surprising that Rosalía’s millions of followers are attentive to what she does, and what happened. This Tuesday, March 24, it was that it released a new song titled “Dolerme” which, in the words of Rosalía herself, serves to “cheer up” her fans who are in quarantine from the spread of the coronavirus in the world.

Y We put the word “cheer” in quotation marks because, in reality, “Pain” is an extremely sad ballad. Rosalía’s voice is accompanied by a guitar and lyrics that, we do not exaggerate, invite us more to the famous “cry” than to happiness. The song talks about a love from the past that could not forget me.

Rosalía, who we assume as the protagonist of the song, says that She will look to crash (like a car accident) to see if her ex-partner stops her. If this one does not do it, it is that that person already forgot it… which is most likely because in another point highlight that you already have other “bixis”.

We do not know if “Dolerme” will be part of a new album or an EP. A few days ago, Rosalía uploaded a video of her on her social networks in a recording studio reading “7/3/20”, which could be a new album or recording material scheduled to be released on July 3, 2020.

It is not known, but It would be good news considering that many artists have postponed the release of their albums due to the crisis caused by the Covid-19 or coronavirus. Lady Gaga, HAIM, and others are the ones who made the decision to change the release date. Other artists, on the other hand, suffered a setback. That is the case of Dua Lipa, who leaked his new album within hours of announcing a new release date.

In recent months, here we leave you “Dolerme” de la Rosalía, which is available on all streaming and video platforms: