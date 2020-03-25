Rosalia releases her new single Dolerme showing her most romantic side | Instagram

The famous Spanish singer and songwriter Rosalía has surprised all her followers with the premiere of his new single “Hurt“showing in him his side Romantic as well as promising to make the quarantine more bearable.

Rosalía shared on her social networks the launch of her new song with a very emotional message for all those quarantined due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In your official account Twitter shared an image of a screenshot of the message he had for all his followers.

Many of us are in quarantine and many of us are leaving our skin outside the home. I am in quarantine and I have lost track of time a bit because I decided that I was not going to think about it too much and that instead I was going to put my energy and my heart into doing something for others, in my own way ”, the singer began writing.

In this song we can see Rosalía with something very different from what she has done previously since the music is more acoustics being a letter from reproach Y breaking off.

I know that what I do as an artist may seem expendable, for some it will be. But for me, making music is mental health ”, he adds in his message.

This premiere took by surprise to her millions of followers, because he had not made any announcement regarding her.

This piece is produced by the same singer with El Guincho and Frank Duke.

In it he carries his record of treble to the limit as never before, and hints of a feeling of spite and melancholy.

This song apparently is composed from your room and talk about a love that arose in the past, being this a gift for the whole world in this period of quarantine.

