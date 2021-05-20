Rosalía presents a new collaboration with the experimental musician Oneohtrix Point Never – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Entrelíneas

Rosalía surprised her fans by announcing on her social networks the launch of the song she made in collaboration with Oneohtrix Point Never, the pseudonym of Daniel Lopatin.

Both artists created a version of Nothing’s Special, a new collaboration in the vein of the one they already did with The Weeknd.

Lopatin is an experimental musician who has also collaborated with The Weeknd, FKA Twigs, Anohni, Ishmael Butler, and Tim Hecker.

With a voice nuanced with technological sound, the Spanish artist made this new version known through her social networks, while in a text she reveals her admiration for Lopatin whom she met at Christmas 2018, a moment in which they already began to look for links with his music.

“Today I celebrate your music by singing one of your songs because I always admired you, the energy in your songs, the bravery and your point of view in music,” said the Spanish interpreter.

“You are one of the funniest and brightest people I have ever met. I can’t wait to keep making more music together. Hugs. Rous ”, highlighted Rosalía.

The interpreter of Dolerme has also collaborated with J Balvin and El Guincho for Con Altura; with C. Tangana in Before Death; alongside Travis Scott for TKN; with Bad Bunny on Last Night’s Night and with Billie Eilish on What You’ll Forget, which premiered in January 2021.

The song of the singers was part of the soundtrack of the second special episode of the HBO series, Euphoria. The video was directed by the Australian-American, Nabil Elderkin, who has worked with artists such as John Legend, The Weeknd, Foals, Arctic Monkeys and Dua Lipa.