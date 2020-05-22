Rosalía poses for a famous magazine but her aluminum nails overshadow her. | Instagram Special

Rosalía poses for a famous magazine but her aluminum nails overshadow her and the whole world celebrates his talent, showing a new style that will be a trend this summer: elegant and natural.

And it is that since his arrival on the music scene, Rosalia It has caused a commotion. His dance, his lyrics, his way of singing, his collaborations and his peculiar style have been a real bomb. But beyond criticism for the style of music, Rosalia He has put ideas and heart, since he has extensive studies in music and tradition.

Rosalia She is not just one more singer of the urban genre, but she has known how to differentiate herself and not only in Spanish-speaking countries, but internationally, demonstrating that when there is talent, the whole world surrounds you.

Now, Rosalia It is worth talking to a posado in one of the most prestigious magazines internationally, appearing with a style of fashion elegant and natural that will be a trend during the summer of 2020, but also with nails that have overshadowed it because of how long, shiny and sharp they appear, it has caused controversy in social networks.

The keys to Rosalía’s style

Since his appearance on the music scene, Rosalia She has been praised by thousands of women for showing her curves with great pride and making them a key part of her proposal thanks to her dances. In addition, hair has also become distinctive with hairstyles that highlight the natural.

After surprising in quarantine with a fringe, now, for the cover of Elle, Rosalia She appears with long hair and no fringe, a texture with light waves and natural makeup that highlights her features, such as the strikingness of her lips, eyes and eyebrows. The image in Instagram It has thousands of comments.

For the interview that accompanies the posado, Rosalia He spoke about the healing power of music and in addition to the impressive red suit with transparencies and apparent vinyl print, he also showed other extremely modern ensembles that will be very elegant and modern throughout the summer.

