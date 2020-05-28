Rosalía INVADE of children her new video “TKN” with Travis Scott

The theme “TKN” It has already been commented previously, it refers to “that real confidence is only gained by silence” and it is the third song released this year by the Spanish singer Rosalia in collaboration with Travis Scott.

The big surprise came this Thursday, May 28, because Rosalía published “TKN”, which is a collaboration with the American Travis Scott that is available on streaming audio platforms, as well as its corresponding video clip, a colorful production in which children of all ages are the protagonists.

There is no doubt that this release comes months after the publication of her hit single “Dolerme” and comes after a single advance notice on her Instagram and Twitter account, which caused a huge revolution among fans of the Spanish singer, who Some time ago they asked for a new collaboration with the rapper after “Highest in the room”.

More details of TKN de Rosalía

“TKN”, which in the words of the two artists, refers to “that real trust is only won by silence”, is the third song released this year by the singer, born in Barcelona, ​​after the January “I swear what “And the March” Dolerme “), says a statement from Sony Music.

Like “Malamente” or “Pienso en tú mirá”, the video for “TKN” is produced by the Barcelona record label CANADA and directed by Nicolás Méndez, the title of the song refers to the fact that real trust is only earned with the silence.

As for the video, it has been said that it was shot in Los Angeles before the coronavirus, Rosalía and Scott can be seen surrounded by young children with whom the Catalan shares her confidences, bathes, combs and plays with them, and even catches them in arms, as if it were a large family that makes up a kind of mafia with dancing children.

It has also been said that he pays a small tribute to Pedro Almodóvar with whom he worked on “Dolor y Gloria”, when he stated in one of the verses of the song: “Dressed in black, like Kika”.

It should be noted that through a statement Rosalía points out that she feels “happy” to collaborate with Travis, since she is an artist whom she has always admired. In addition, the Spanish says about the single that there is no “better” time than this to launch the song: “After so many months locked up missing freedom (…) I hope it will fill you with energy, strength and make you dance” .

